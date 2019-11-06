Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram Sells 24,712 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.53, for a total transaction of $4,041,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,299,898.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36.

Shares of VMW opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VMware by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $188.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

