Rapids (RPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 85.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $1,533.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00221540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.01482586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00118224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 21,806,712,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,789,429 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

