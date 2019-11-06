RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,056,250.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $9,056,250.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

