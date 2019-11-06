Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,899.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $492,027.00 and $4,899.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00221724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.01476742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.