Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $11.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 0.19. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 401,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.1% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 104,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 74.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 875,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 374,344 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.