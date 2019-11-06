Raymond James Analysts Give CGI (TSE:GIB.A) a C$110.00 Price Target

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a C$110.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on CGI from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.15.

GIB.A traded up C$2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$104.69. 530,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$101.26. CGI has a 1-year low of C$77.92 and a 1-year high of C$106.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

