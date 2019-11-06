Raymond James Weighs in on Cargojet’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Laurentian cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cormark upped their price target on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$110.50.

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$0.26 on Wednesday, hitting C$100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$65.25 and a 1 year high of C$109.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total transaction of C$1,032,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,650.40.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

