Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RYAM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,714. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAM. Sidoti cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

