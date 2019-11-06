Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYAM. Sidoti lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $214.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.78.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

