Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.30. 7,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.76, for a total transaction of $491,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

