RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RBB has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price target on RBB Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.14. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.88%. Equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Chang purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

