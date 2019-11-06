Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.44. Real Goods Solar shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Real Goods Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 558.82% and a negative net margin of 366.24%.

About Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

