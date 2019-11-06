Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a positive rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $8.25 on Monday, hitting $214.14. The stock had a trading volume of 387,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,266. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $215.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $290,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $10,952,150. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,150 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

