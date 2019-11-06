Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Up 25%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s share price rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 37,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 136,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

