Refereum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,556.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $183,556.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,265,444,398 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, DDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

