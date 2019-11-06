Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of RBC opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

