Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Plans $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $135,719.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,594.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,362.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $660,413. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.48.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

