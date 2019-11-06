Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RGL traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.80 ($1.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,186,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,818. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $457.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.91.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.90%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.