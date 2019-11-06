Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Regis were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Strs Ohio grew its position in Regis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Regis by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 142,195 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Lacko bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $104,585.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regis stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $718.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Regis had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regis from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

