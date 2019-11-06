Regis Healthcare (ASX:REG) Shares Up 1.6%

Regis Healthcare Ltd (ASX:REG)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.25 ($2.30) and last traded at A$3.23 ($2.29), 314,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.18 ($2.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.80, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.42 million and a P/E ratio of 19.11.

Regis Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:REG)

Regis Healthcare Limited provides residential aged care services in Australia. It operates through Queensland/Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria/South Australia/Tasmania, and Western Australia segments. The company offers home care, home help, companionship, and government-funded and private home care services; and aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.