Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43, 2,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

Regis Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RGRNF)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

