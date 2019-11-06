Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,500. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

