Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Luminex Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Luminex in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $961.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Luminex by 42.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Luminex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Luminex by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 22.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 953,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

