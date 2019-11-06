Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Transocean LTD’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transocean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a $12.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE:RIG opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.84. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,529 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 17.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Transocean by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,516 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

