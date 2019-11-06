ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Rajwant Sodhi Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $194,913.00.

RMD stock opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.33. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $149.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 68,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

