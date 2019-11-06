Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Alexandre Macedo Sells 63,035 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Alexandre Macedo sold 63,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total transaction of C$4,053,780.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,481,059.30.

QSR stock opened at C$86.37 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52-week low of C$68.34 and a 52-week high of C$105.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.10.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 79.24%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.