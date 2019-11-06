Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.11 Million Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Hershey by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Hershey by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hershey by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $582,617.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,985,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 17,745 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,736,811.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,372. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $165.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $147.00 price objective on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

