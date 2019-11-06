Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,389 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

