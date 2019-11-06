Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 123,681 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123,681 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 105.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

