Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 6,063 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,241 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,119 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Expedia Group by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,431,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,246 shares of company stock worth $15,309,453. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.76.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

