Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,835,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,759,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,506,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.41.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.