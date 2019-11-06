Reviewing Baker Hughes (BKR) & Its Rivals

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Baker Hughes to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baker Hughes and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baker Hughes Competitors 226 1146 1092 28 2.37

Baker Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 24.59%. Given Baker Hughes’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Baker Hughes pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 69.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $22.88 billion $195.00 million 34.29 Baker Hughes Competitors $5.35 billion -$468.15 million -25.08

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Baker Hughes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baker Hughes’ rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 0.89% 1.19% 0.78% Baker Hughes Competitors -15.07% 4.01% 2.48%

Summary

Baker Hughes rivals beat Baker Hughes on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.