Reviewing Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) & Atrion (OTCMKTS:ATRI)

Cytocore (OTCMKTS:MDIT) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cytocore and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytocore N/A N/A N/A Atrion 23.43% 16.72% 15.16%

Dividends

Atrion pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cytocore does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Cytocore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Atrion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cytocore and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytocore 0 0 0 0 N/A Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cytocore has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cytocore and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytocore $6.81 million 0.87 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Atrion $152.45 million 9.78 $34.26 million N/A N/A

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Cytocore.

Summary

Atrion beats Cytocore on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytocore Company Profile

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It develops, manufactures, and markets molecular biomarkers, medical devices, and consumables for the detection, risk assessment, and diagnosis of cancerous and precancerous conditions and related diseases. The company offers USE 33, an ultrasonic decalcification instrument that automatically runs the process under controlled temperatures; TPC 15 Duo and Trio, a tissue processing instrument; TES 99 and TES Valida cooling units; and M530, A550, M380 microtomes for tissue sectioning. It also provides M630, a freezing microtome; TST44, a robotic multi-staining system; COT 20, a linear staining system; and RCM 9000, ACS 720, and TWISTER robotic coverslippers. In addition, the company develops SoftKit device for the self-collection of a sample that can be evaluated to provide an assessment of the health of the entire female genital tract. It sells its products through direct sales and distributors in the United States, China, Europe, and North Africa. The company serves histology and cytology laboratories associated with hospitals or research institutions, and independent laboratories. MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

