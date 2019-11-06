Reviewing Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) & Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack Cali Realty 39.15% 11.35% 3.88% Essex Property Trust 29.78% 6.73% 3.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack Cali Realty and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack Cali Realty $530.61 million 3.75 $84.11 million $1.83 12.00 Essex Property Trust $1.40 billion 15.03 $390.15 million $12.57 25.32

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mack Cali Realty. Mack Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mack Cali Realty and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack Cali Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 Essex Property Trust 0 6 7 0 2.54

Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $322.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.34%. Given Mack Cali Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mack Cali Realty is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Dividends

Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mack Cali Realty pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mack Cali Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

