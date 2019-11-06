Reviewing PLDT (NYSE:PHI) & Internet Gold Golden Lines (NYSE:IGLD)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Internet Gold Golden Lines does not pay a dividend. PLDT pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PLDT and Internet Gold Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 5 2 1 0 1.50 Internet Gold Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLDT and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.13 billion 1.52 $359.40 million $2.27 9.70 Internet Gold Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Internet Gold Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 11.64% 22.02% 5.20% Internet Gold Golden Lines -8.07% -56.13% -3.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLDT beats Internet Gold Golden Lines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2018, it served 60,499,017 wireless subscribers. The Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. It also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,710,972 fixed line subscribers. The Others segment develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops mobile applications, digital platforms, and financial technology solutions; provides mobile payment, and solutions and systems integration services, as well as insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services. PLDT Inc. also serves 2,025,563 broadband subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Internet Gold Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

