Reviewing T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for T2 Biosystems and Cerus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 4 4 0 2.50 Cerus 0 0 3 0 3.00

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $5.61, suggesting a potential upside of 94.20%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.76%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Cerus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Cerus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $10.50 million 12.26 -$51.15 million ($1.26) -2.29 Cerus $60.91 million 9.98 -$57.56 million ($0.44) -9.84

T2 Biosystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -722.70% -1,263.94% -94.15% Cerus -100.38% -100.59% -41.58%

Summary

Cerus beats T2 Biosystems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

