Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel Sells 35,463 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,876.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. ValuEngine lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

