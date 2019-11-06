Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Athene were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. FMR LLC grew its position in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Athene by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 177,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Athene by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,212,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.47). Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

