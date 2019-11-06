Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 232,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 176,340 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

