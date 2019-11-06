Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.33 Million Stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Middleby were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,899,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,667,000 after purchasing an additional 43,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,559,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,311,000 after purchasing an additional 130,433 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Middleby by 712.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Middleby by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 144,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.78. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $142,571.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $51,232.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

