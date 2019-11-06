Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 384,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.