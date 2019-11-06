Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 14.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,990,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 8.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,070,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 33.3% in the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,400,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $37,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $366,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,093 shares of company stock worth $3,727,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.63.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

