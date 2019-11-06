Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after purchasing an additional 556,214 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 887.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 434,538 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $11,124,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 81.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 851,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 381,159 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $9,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $84,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

