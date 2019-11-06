Richland Resources (LON:RLD) Trading 7.7% Higher

Richland Resources Ltd (LON:RLD) traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), 5,733,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,081% from the average session volume of 262,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The company has a market cap of $526,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Richland Resources Company Profile (LON:RLD)

Richland Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and sale of colored gemstones. The company primarily focuses on mining Capricorn sapphires. It holds interest in Capricorn Sapphire project that comprise various tenements covering an area of approximately 494 hectares located in Queensland, Australia.

