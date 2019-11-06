Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Announces Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

