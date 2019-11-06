RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.18.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.03. 1,840,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,175.75 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 30,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $4,398,294.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $8,818,738.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,436,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,429 shares of company stock valued at $57,500,942. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

