RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,175.75 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $8,818,738.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at $40,436,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,429 shares of company stock worth $57,500,942. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 90.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

