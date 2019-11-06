RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $237.35 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Craig Hallum raised their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RingCentral from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.18.

Shares of RNG traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,621. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,172.38 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $82,676.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,078.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $15,853,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,722,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,429 shares of company stock worth $57,500,942 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

