Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $4,400.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,923.04.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,163,000 after buying an additional 129,673 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

