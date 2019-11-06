Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

RVSB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Lee Nies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,788,000 after buying an additional 157,223 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 519,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

